Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
John J. Panik III and Kayci Samantha Kopnicky, both of Portage.
Michael J. Silk, Windber, and Lisa M. Giffin, Johnstown.
Todd M. Crum and Korie L. Himes, both of Portage.
Elmer Franklin Hertzog Jr., Dysart, and Shannon M. Gregg, Coalport.
Evan James Krisay and Christine Marie Goughnour, both of Johnstown.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Ishmael Maurice Thompson, Johnstown, and Yulissa Lee Birth, Windber.
Bryan Paul Marshall and Carrie Nicole Rager, both of Davidsville.
Lucas B. Engleka and Kelsey M. Lemmon, both of Markleton.
