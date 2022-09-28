Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
Aaron J. Oldham and Ashley N. Callihan, both of Johnstown.
Brody Patrick Shuty and Alyson Rose Vinglish, both of Ebensburg.
Brandon James White and Tara Lynn Bagley, both of Johnstown.
Adam Michael Strasser and Chelsea Paige Crandall, both of Patton.
Matthew Louis Brandle and Heather Jane Reasbeck, both of Johnstown.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Nicholas Edward Akers, Waynesboro, Virginia, and Andrea Nicole Gindlesperger, Stauton, Virginia.
James Paul Younkin, Stoystown, and Amy Marie Laney, Boswell.
Tristan John Barth and Jessica Lou Barker, both of Friedens.
John Eric Miller Jr. and Ashley Nicole Williams, both of Hooversville.
Mitchell Grant Price and Shantel Nicole Sager, both of Central City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.