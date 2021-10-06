Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
Cody A. Frederick and Rachel Dell, both of Lilly.
Jeffrey Bickmore and Lisa Marie Dodson, both of Johnstown.
Shawn Michael McGough, Johnstown, and Samantha Lill Beck, Conemaugh.
Robert J. Bailey and Joanna M. Schultz, both of Johns- town.
Roger P. Gettys and Robin Lee Wentz, both of Johns- town.
Matthew J. Metzgar and Alexa B. Griffiths, both of Johnstown.
Caleb Kaoene Mann, Duncansville, and Jessica Marie Miller, New Paris.
Jacob Forish and Holly A. Chappie, both of Johns-town.
Ricky Engene Watson Jr. and Ashlyn Rose Younkins, both of Johnstown.
Taylor Scott Cordwell and Kayley Ann Wilson, both of Johnstown.
Benjamin Mulvehill and Amanda E. Gaydos, both of Johnstown.
Robert David Sulosky III and Samantha Sue Cauffield, both of Johnstown.
Eric Shawn Norton Jr. and Melissa Sue Minana, both of Johnstown.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Jennifer Gale Bailey and Laura Ann Moranduzzo, both of Berlin.
Logan Edward King, Berlin, and Augusta Margaret Hay, Rockwood.
David Walter Johnson and Amanda Sue Hixson, both of Somerset.
Logan Tyler Glessner and Erin Nicole Hetz, both of Fort Littleton.
Tyler Christian Trimpey, Markleton, and Amanda Kaitlin Armstrong, Somerset.
Brady Patrick Yachere and Courtney Renee Bruck, both of Berlin.
William Ray Crawford and Kaelyn Nicole Miller, both of Mason, Michigan.
