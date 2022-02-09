Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
Jordan A. Creany and Casey L. Campbell, both of Ebensburg.
Christopher Arden Roseberry and April Lynn Boyce, both of Ebensburg.
Robert Regis Maruca Jr., Ebensburg, and Breanne Julia James, Johnstown.
Wayne Edward Deneen Jr. and Christine Nicole Henderson, both of Johnstown.
John Francis Feather Jr. and Samantha Lyn Simmons, both of Fallentimber.
Somerset County
This marriage application has been filed in Somerset County:
Pavel Luzanov, Ferndale, Washington, and Joy Brahney, Davidsville.
