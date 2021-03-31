Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Increasingly windy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.