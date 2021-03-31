Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
Bryan K. Oliver II and Katrina Dom, both of Johnstown.
Stephon Triplin and Kiera Sidney, both of Johnstown.
Ryan R. Wilson and Cara N. Lang, both of Nashville, Tennessee.
Justin Rodriquez and Dorcas M. Sanches, both of Johns-town.
Levi Miller, Northern Cambria, and Bethany L. Anna, Patton.
John W. Smith Jr. and Allen Griffith, both of Johnstown.
Kenneth Ramos and Monica Reffner, both of Johnstown.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Bailey William French and Jordan Taylor Bouch, both of Somerset.
Jamie Wade Robinson and Jennifer Lynn Beeman, both of Friedens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.