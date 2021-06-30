Cambria County
The following marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
Treigh Silfko and Kellie Howard, both of Beaverdale.
Alex Patrick Lee and Sarah Ann Szczechowicz, both of Johnstown.
Donald J. Knieriem and Sara L. Carl, both of Salix.
Garrison A. Hood and Ashley Antoinette Delfonso, both of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Brandon Fesko and Brandi G. Dobrota, both of Johnstown.
Artrell Hawkins Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kesha B. Jefferson, Johnstown.
Thomas James and Christina M. Bailey, both of Johnstown.
Joseph G. Antal III and Nicole R. Levis, both of Johnstown.
Brett T. Passonetti and Kaitlyn M. Rummel, both of Ashville.
Dustin James McLaughlin and Christyn Lynn Blough, both of Johnstown.
Jonathan Jones and Breanna Kopsic, both of Nanty Glo.
Ryan Slaby, Pittsburgh, and Juliet N. Delsignore, Johnstown.
Justin H. Zerbee and Kristin M. Davis, both of Hastings.
Eric Kowalewski Jr. and Kristan D. Rouser, both of Johnstown.
Ralph D. Rummel Jr. and Cynthia M. Marines, both of Bainbridge, Lancaster County.
Matthew Scott Flowers, Mineral Point, and Brionna Nochole McMullen, Loretto.
Jaymison David Walter and Rachel Lucinda Reuter, both of Portage.
Anthony J. Rievel and Haley A. Fry, both of Johnstown.
Ryan J. Dickey and Melody R. Brady, both of Hastings.
Patrick L. Nelson and Tara Marie Pollock, both of Portage.
Somerset County
The following marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Nathan Earl Shaulis and Jocelyn Alexandria Mort, both of Friedens.
Adam Charles Kerekes and Ashlee Marie Johnson, both of Johnstown.
James Edward Lancaster and Rebecca Elnora Rugg, both of Addison.
Joshua Joseph Gongloff, Tyrone, and Maria Rose Pessolano, Somerset.
Donald Arthur Trudgen and Mary Kay Stepien, both of Somerset.
