Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
Quaidti Bagley and Susan Ann Henning, both of Northern Cambria.
David Sowers and Charlotte M. Thompson, both of Johnstown.
Michael P. Ream and Amanda Baumbaugh, both of Johnstown.
Garyjoe Yuhas and Patricia M. Bouch, both of Johns- town.
Michael Joseph Pcola and Leanna Louise Fordick, both of Portage.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Brandon Lee Phillippi and Kelly Noel Dale, both of Rockwood.
Tyler George Pirl and Kay Lynn Pritts, both of Rockwood.
Kyle Andrew Landis and Bethany Marie Blubaugh, both of Berlin.
Andrew Joseph Barlage and Corby Lynn Svonavec Latshaw, both of Grass Lake, Michigan.
