Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
David J. Balderas and Stephanie Connor, both of Windber.
Garrett M. Kimmel, Cairnbrook, and Ashley Thiel, Conemaugh.
Joshua W. Miller and Michelle K. Smiach, both of Beaverdale.
Tonya Maris and Deborah J. Vukmanic, both of Johnstown.
Donald E. Sheldon III, Ebensburg, and Crystal L. Steck, Nanty Glo.
Ryan Lombardi, Johns- town, and Brittany Baker, Windber.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Nathan Edward Miller and Sara Lynn Sloan, both of Frederick, Maryland.
Chad Scott Hasse and Jessica Fay Helman, both of Windber.
Matthew Phillip Coleman and Shelly Lynn Quillen, both of Rockwood.
Ronald Gene Barnes and Amy Michelle Bonitz, both of Windber.
