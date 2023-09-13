Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
Michael Anthony Motchenbaugh and Carolyn Leanore McMullen, both of Loretto.
Nicholas Casey Curcija and Alyia Nicole Moore, both of Johnstown.
Luke David Mento, Loretto, and Abby Mary Kelly, Gallitzin.
Michael Jacob Mash, Windber, and Nicole Victoria Donahue, Carrolltown.
Joseph Hovan III and Michelle Nicole Edey, both of Northern Cambria.
Corey Lynn Barkley, Johnstown, and Kiana Marie Jacoby, Ebensburg.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Courtney Josephine Pryal and Zachary Michael Mattis, both of Stoystown.
John Haynes Foliansbee and Madison Emaree Major, both of Hollsopple.
Nathan Andrew Homyak and Kara Elizabeth Waters, both of Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.