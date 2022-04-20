Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
Richard Paul Patterson Jr., Gallitzin, and Maddie Lee Bender, Loretto.
Sean A. Dill and Jessica Lynn McMasters, both of Windber.
Daniel Joseph Stiles and Breeanna Faith Maglet, both of Summerhill.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Jason Edward Saunders and Alice Marie Stephens, both of Boswell.
Sylvan James Yoder, Salisbury, and Lillian A. Benneman, Meyersdale.
John Xavier Dick and Emily May Fleegle, both of Berlin.
