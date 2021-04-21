Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
Hayden T. Cox and Taylor Moore, both of Johnstown.
Justin Silvis and Amy Wissinger, both of Salix.
Richard Lee Nisewonger and Kimberly Herbert, both of Johnstown.
David W. Hale Jr. and Regina J. McCarthy, both of Ebensburg.
Quaidti Bagley and Susan Ann Henning, both of Northern Cambria.
Michael Joseph Pcola and Leanna Louise Fordick, both of Portage.
Joseph E. Crowell Jr. and Renae Chappell, both of Johnstown.
Dorsey S. Slagle and Ashley Hanlin, both of Johnstown.
Shane Burkett and Brittany Moses, both of Cassandra.
Robert A. Oaks, Nanty Glo, and Susan Marie Churilla, Twin Rocks.
John L. Ohler, Dunlo, and Larissa A. Roman, Summerhill.
Jared Hoover and Stephanie R. Edsall, both of Johnstown.
Joseph Lehman and Jenna T. Murray, both of Johnstown.
James Rios and Allison Keefer, both of Johnstown.
Robert V. Johnson, Nanty Glo, and Debra A. Martin, Ebensburg.
Alexander F. Trout, Mineral Point, and Brigid M. Henderson, New Kensington, West- moreland County.
Joshua R. Ward and Megan Nicole McCrystal, both of Northern Cambria.
Michael R. Stewardson and Kelsey J. Wallen, both of Johnstown.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Rylan Anthony Schmidt and Juliana Rose Faith Bonus, both of Boswell.
Joseph Herbert Partsch Jr., Summerhill, and Amy Marie Stein, Davidsville.
Dakota Seth Glessner, Glencoe, and Chloe Elizabeth Spochart, Berlin.
Charles William Beckley and Ashley Nicole Pipon, both of Windber.
Colton Brian Hoffman and Hannah Lee Rohrer, both of Somerset.
Matthew David Shugars and Laura Jo McCartney, both of Meyersdale.
Joseph Richard Brothers and Caitlyn Lee Thomas, both of Boswell.
Tyler Edward Judy and Michelle Lee Yoder, both of Rockwood.
Michael Dean Smearman and Melissa Ann Beal, both of Meyersdale.
Matthew Robert Snider and Shea Brittany Musselman, both of Hollsopple.
Tyler Don Berkebile, Hollsopple, and Alexis Jasmine Hart, Manheim, Lancaster County.
