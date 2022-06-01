Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
Jason Daniel Ward and Jenna Sue Adams, both of Johnstown.
Ethan Jon Cameron and Amy Lynn Minor, both of Beaverdale.
Taylor Michael Cornman and Britany Rae Mozi, both of Johnstown.
Joshua M. Petrisko, Sidman, and Megan Rose Kundrod, St. Michael.
Jason Edward Ream, Ebensburg, and Melissa Lee Nagle, Nanty Glo.
Brandon Michael Golden and Brooke Lynn Kennedy- Brecht, both of Portage.
John Robert Pitts and Amanda Elizabeth Morgan, both of Johnstown.
Matthew Edgar Byers and Kirk Allen Ratchford, both of Dysart.
Chad William Bender and Joy N. Adams, both of Patton.
David F. Boring Jr. and Venessa S. Gable, both of Beaverdale.
Thomas Mason and Jennifer D. Crawford, both of Colver.
Charles L. Rose and Jessica J. Brown, both of Johnstown.
Alexander Scott Goch and Kayla Christine Eppley, both of Johnstown.
Somerset County
These marriage applications have been filed in Somerset County:
Keith Bradley Ansell Sr., Friedens, and Karen Marie Thomas, Acosta.
Kevin Edward Huzsek and Mindy Jo Luteri, both of Somerset.
Christopher Daniel Loney and Brandi Marie Bateman, both of Friedens.
Gage Douglas Lohr and Kelsey Lee Vann, both of Johnstown.
Charles Robert Swarner, Stoystown, and Mary Ann Nightingale, Meyersdale.
Jacob Eugene Baer and Lindsay Marie Pyle, both of Somerset.
Isaac Daniel Breckenridge and Laurel Jean Burk, both of Boswell.
Thomas Paul Fetterman and Jeanann Sharbaugh, both of Boswell.
Austin David Lawson and Ashleigh Lauren Reahm, both of Windber.
Nicholas Bearl Faidley and Jamie Lee Knopsnyder, both of Markleton.
Daryl Wayne Goggin and Lisa Ann Ahlborn, both of Windber.
