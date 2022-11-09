Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
Shawn Michael Vigne, Johnstown, and Ashley Alexandra Gunnett, Altoona.
Rocco William Truscello, Johnstown, and Breonna Kali Hoffman, Flinton.
Brian Scott Kralik and Lisa Dawn Smith, both of Johnstown.
Jonathan Paul Mazur, Cresson, and Ashlyn Victoria Duke, Loretto.
Noah James Noel, Ebensburg, Janelle Katherine Gueguen, Hastings.
Damian Anthony Farabaugh and Grace Marie Shaffer, both of St. Benedict.
Jeromie S. Simmons and Jennifer Lee Solinski, both of Patton.
Dustin Allan Kramer and Breanna Lynn Hess, both of Johnstown.
Mark Walter Ivey and Erica Paige Jackson, both of Syracuse, New York.
Thomas O. Leventry and Delta Dawn Shomo, both of Altoona.
Somerset County
This marriage application has been filed in Somerset County:
Edward Lee Oaks II and Rachel Marie Niemiec, both of Stoystown.
