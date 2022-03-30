Cambria County
These marriage applications have been filed in Cambria County:
Mauricio Valbuena, Davie, Florida, and Michaelena Renee Democko, Johnstown.
Cody T. Bushore and Jennifer Lyn Illig, both of Cresson.
Michael Eugene Byrne, Emeigh, and Ashley Nicole Eckenrode, Nicktown.
Stanley John Kazmierczyk and Emily Marie Law, both of Johnstown.
Somerset County
This marriage application has been filed in Somerset County:
Michael Paul Kaufman, Hollsopple, and Robin Lucinda Sodmont, Hast- ings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.