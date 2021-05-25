Dear Dr. Roach: As I watch TV, I see a lot of drug advertisements. Why would the drug companies advertise to the general public when doctors are the people prescribing the new drugs? Or are they advertising to doctors through TV and the general public just sees the advertisement? – C.S.
Answer: I do not agree with prescription drugs being advertised directly to the public. However, pharmaceutical companies would not spend a great deal of money on the advertisements unless they were effective, which they are.
Although doctors certainly see the ads, the main way they work is that people with the conditions will often come to their doctors asking about a particular treatment for their condition. Doctors are human and want to please their patients. They are more likely to prescribe something the patient asks for even when, if they were to take the time to think, they might realize a different medication may be better or less expensive – or even that a patient might not need prescription medication at all.
Patients should try not to ask for specific treatments, and physicians should be more diligent about ensuring their prescriptions are the most appropriate, but human nature has its way. Drug companies are very, very good at getting their messages across.
Big pharmaceutical companies are not evil by their nature. The development of multiple safe and incredibly effective COVID-19 vaccines is one recent triumph of the pharmaceutical companies, and just the most recent example of advances that are responsible for immense benefit to mankind. But they are, generally, publicly traded companies that are trying to make a profit for their shareholders, and there is the potential for a conflict of interest between profit and service to humanity that advertising can exacerbate.
