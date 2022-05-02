Dear Dr. Roach: What are some natural ways to reduce blood pressure? – JW
Answer: Too often, physicians jump to medication treatment to control blood pressure, when there are non-drug ways of reducing blood pressure that are often overlooked.
Not every person with high blood pressure is salt-sensitive, but overall, reducing salt can make a significant improvement in high blood pressure – an average of five points systolic and three points diastolic from moderate salt restriction. Other dietary changes proven to improve high blood pressure include high potassium foods, such as fruits; a more plant-based diet with more vegetables and legumes and less meat; and higher calcium and magnesium in the diet.
Alcohol can have an extremely large harmful effect on blood pressure in many people, especially the day after drinking three or more drinks. Smoking also raises blood pressure, and quitting has many health benefits beyond the drop in blood pressure. Regular moderate-intensity exercise (40 minutes three or four times weekly) similarly improves blood pressure.
There is evidence for benefit from some supplements. A study on aged garlic supplements was methodologically strong and showed a drop in systolic blood pressure an average of five points. Smaller trials showed benefit with the supplements berberine and whey protein.
Dark chocolate and decaf coffee/tea have small beneficial effects.
Finally, some types of meditation have been shown to help lower blood pressure. Even slow, deep breathing techniques can lower blood pressure in the short term.
Not everybody with high blood pressure can avoid medications with these natural remedies, but there are many who can, and many of these natural remedies have additional health benefits beyond blood pressure.
Dear Dr. Roach: Don’t diuretics lower potassium? Does it have to be replaced? – B.C.W.
Answer: Diuretics are commonly used drugs for treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure, among many other issues. Some, especially the thiazide class (including HCTZ and chlorthalidone) and loop diuretics (such as furosemide), can cause potassium loss, while others, such as triamterene and spironolactone, raise the serum potassium level. Most people on diuretics do not need potassium replacement, but a potassium level should be checked periodically to make sure it remains in the normal range. Both too high and too low potassium levels can cause problems. Occasionally a potassium supplement (or switching to or adding a dose of a diuretic that raises potassium) is needed.
