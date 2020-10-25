One man is dead and another man injured following a one-vehicle crash in Center Township in Indiana County, state police in Indiana said.
The names were not available. A 56-year-old man was driving a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air east on Warren Road on Thursday when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and traveled up the embankment and struck a fence and a tree, troopers said.
The driver and 66-year-old passenger were airlifted to Forbes Hospital, where the elder man died.
Neither man was wearing a seatbelt.
The investigation is continuing with the help of Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.