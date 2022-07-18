Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 72-year-old woman in good health, but I have been plagued for years with muscle cramps and spasms in my legs.
My physical therapist suggested magnesium supplements. I have been taking these supplements for about four years with good results.
About a year ago, I started having very loose bowel movements. To ease that, I began taking psyllium, and that corrected the situation. Recently, the loose bowels came back. I did some reading and found that adults should not take more than 350 mg of magnesium daily, and I have been taking 500 mg. Could this be causing my bowel issues? I have been experiencing some other minor gastrointestinal issues but had just put it off to age.
So, where do I go from here? – P.
Answer: Magnesium is often used by people with leg cramps, and although multiple randomized trials – where a person didn’t know whether they were taking magnesium or an inactive pill – have shown magnesium no better than placebo, I frequently get letters from people telling me magnesium has helped them.
Magnesium is not well- absorbed orally, and much of it passes through the colon, causing diarrhea. The more magnesium you take, the more diarrhea you are likely to have, so the first step is cutting back on the magnesium. That should reduce or resolve the diarrhea if the magnesium is causing it.
Psyllium husks are an excellent source of fiber and a useful treatment for both constipation and diarrhea. You can keep taking that, either as needed or all the time – it is safe.
I recommend nonmedication treatment for leg cramps, especially regular stretching and moderate exercise. Tight bedding is a frequent, and sometimes unrecognized, trigger of cramps, so get used to sleeping with sheets and blankets untucked.
