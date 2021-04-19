Dear Dr. Roach: There’s lots of info out there regarding systolic blood pressure, but what about diastolic blood pressure? My top number is always fine, but the bottom goes between 82-88 regularly. I’ve been diagnosed with diastolic dysfunction and would like more info regarding this bottom number that’s not mentioned as much as the top number. – M.P.A.
Answer: The left ventricle, which pumps blood to the body, has two phases: systole, when the chamber squeezes the blood out and the aortic valve is open, and diastole, when the aortic valve is closed and the ventricle refills. The peak blood pressure, represented by the top number, is systolic, while the bottom number (diastolic) is the blood pressure when the left ventricle is filling up. Both systolic and diastolic numbers are important, as elevations in either of them increases risk of heart disease and stroke.
However, if the systolic number is not elevated and the diastolic number averages around 85, the magnitude of your risk is small.
Diastolic blood pressure elevations mostly represent an issue with the blood vessels in the body, while diastolic dysfunction refers to a decreased ability of the heart to relax, sometimes called a “stiff ventricle.” Longstanding high blood pressure is a major risk for diastolic dysfunction. Diastolic dysfunction and high diastolic blood pressure do not have to be linked, but often are.
Dear Dr. Roach: Is there a way to do a noninvasive, easily reversible vasectomy? – K.M.B.
Answer: Vasectomy is a safe and highly effective procedure to assure permanent male sterility. Although the preferred technique in the U.S. is a no-scalpel vasectomy, in my opinion, it cannot be considered noninvasive. Minimally invasive is a more correct term.
Complications are uncommon, and include infection and post-vasectomy pain syndrome (both less than 1% with the no-scalpel method). The overall rate of pregnancy after vasectomy is approximately 1 in 2,000.
Vasectomy is for men who want permanent sterility: They are sure they never want children again.
Men should not think of a vasectomy as a reversible procedure. Nevertheless, reversal of vasectomy is still sometimes attempted. In the best of hands, the success rate is 50% to 70%.
Consequently, careful counseling is mandatory prior to vasectomy. Also, men need to know that although a successful vasectomy protects against pregnancy, it does not protect against sexually transmitted infections.
Most men tolerate the procedure quite well. Some of my patients have noted post-procedure pain, but a few days of light activity and pain relievers is generally adequate. One or two have had unexpectedly high amounts of pain requiring more potent pain relievers for a few days.
