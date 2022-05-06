SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – Patriot Park will reopen May 14 – followed by an opening ceremony on Memorial Day weekend that will feature an Army lieutenant general with Somerset County roots.
The memorial park near the entrance to Flight 93 National Memorial was developed in 2021 to honor the American lives lost in the wars launched in response to the September 11 attacks.
And this month’s May 29 opening ceremony will kick off the park’s first full year in operation.
“It’s a real honor to have Lt. Gen. Walt Piatt come and speak for us,” Patriot Park Founder Randy Musser said.
“He’s a high-ranking officer at the Pentagon ... but he’s also a Global War on Terror veteran who knows and understands what this is all about.”
Piatt graduated from Somerset Area High School.
His military career has included deployments to Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan – the last of which led him to write two books based on his experience in the country.
He now serves as the Army’s director of staff.
While the park’s gate will open to the public May 14, the official ceremony will be at 7 p.m. May 29.
The site is located at 6150 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown.
Musser said vocalist Danny Connor and the 40-member Bellwood Community Choir are scheduled to perform.
The event is rain or shine, and attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs and, if necessary, umbrellas.
Volunteers sought
Over the past week, thousands of miniature flags have been planted in memory of the lives lost during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan – most recently with help from Somerset Area High School students, Musser said.
The park is still looking for additional help finding volunteers who can greet visitors at the park.
“We want to have something similar to Flight 93 (National Memorial)’s ambassador program – where we can train people to explain a little bit about why this is here and make visitors feel welcome,” he said.
Anyone interested can reach out through patriotparkfoundation@gmail.com or call 814-233-0351.
Fund drive progress
The nonprofit kicked off a $95,000 fundraiser in March to enable them to illuminate a 40-foot flag, add new informational placards and a station that documents the name of every U.S. life lost in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
Musser said the group has raised $20,000 already, plus a pledge from an anonymous Pennsylvania donor to match up to $20,000 in any future donations.
“It’ll make any donation dollars go twice as far,” he said, “so we’d love people to make a contribution.”
Donations can be made through the “How to help” page on patriotparkfoundation.org.
