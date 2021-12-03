JOHNSTOWN – Longtime local advocate for abuse victims Tracey Cook was remembered Friday as a tireless trailblazer for the movement in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Over 26 years, Cook served as a victim compensation coordinator for Victim Services Inc, as the coordinator for Somerset County's Sexual Assault Response Team and an intervention specialist for families mourning homicide victims – receiving the Governor's Victim Service Pathfinder Award in 2017 for her work.
But it was her passion for the assault survivors she supported and fought for daily that guided her, Victim Services' child and family advocate, Jessica Piro said.
"Her work was part of her," Piro said. "She wanted to do everything in her power to make sure every survivor and every victim knew they weren't alone – that there was someone who was going to be there to help empower them to fight and move forward."
Piro understands that better than most.
She said she met Cook in 2008 when she was struggling to grapple with the difficult realities of her own sexual abuse as a child.
In Cook, Piro said she found more than a counselor – rather, a cherished friend and role model who helped guide her down a path to make a difference in her own life – and now others as well.
"When you first start out a career in social work, you feel like you're going to change the world overnight," she said.
It's nowhere near that easy – and for counselors it can mean a caseload full of difficult, tragic cases, she said.
Cook "touched so many lives" with an unwavering resolve to handle every challenge one day at a time. And one survivor at a time, Piro said.
Cook always handled it with a smile, she added.
"She always told us you can't bring change in a day ... and people cannot heal in a day," Piro said. "And as survivors, that helped us reclaim our strength."
In recent years, a colleague, Piro said that prepared a new generation of Victims Services counselors and staff to follow the path she established.
"She prepared us to continue the mission," she said.
Cook died Nov. 27 at home, her family wrote in an obituary this week.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Megan; a granddaughter; and two siblings.
The John Henderson Funeral Co. was handling Cook's funeral arrangements, but all services are private, they wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.