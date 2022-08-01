Dear Dr. Roach: Is it true that a person older than 55 years of age can have bone density problems? Does drinking milk and taking calcium with vitamin D help with this condition? Also, some people take oral cortisone for arthritis. Doesn’t this make the bones more susceptible to bone breakage? Some doctors don’t feel men can have bone density problems. – B.W.
Answer: Low bone density, also called osteopenia, is a precursor to osteoporosis, which puts people at increased risk for bone fractures.
Over 8 million men in the U.S. have low bone mass or osteoporosis, so any doctor who told you it can’t happen in men was either mistaken, or there was missed communication. The overwhelming majority of men with osteoporosis are over 55 – usually far older than 55, as age is the biggest risk factor for osteoporosis in men. Use of corticosteroids such as cortisone or prednisone is an additional risk factor. The longer they are used, and the higher the dosage, the greater the risk. Men and women who need to be on these drugs for one of the many conditions that require long-term steroid use should consider treatment to prevent development of osteoporosis in the first place.
Other risk factors include smoking and excess alcohol use. For men in particular, low testosterone levels are so commonly associated with osteoporosis that I check testosterone levels in all men with the condition. It is especially important in younger men (55 is definitely young, in this context).
Dietary calcium and supplemental vitamin D have been proven to reduce fracture risk in both men and women, but there are many dietary calcium sources beyond milk.
Advanced cases of osteoporosis require more potent pharmacologic therapy in addition to vitamin D and calcium, such as a bisphosphonate drug. While these drugs have side effects, the risk of vertebral or hip fracture is much greater than the side effect risk in appropriately chosen patients, both men and women.
Dear Dr. Roach: I read about damiana as a treatment to increase sexual drive. Is this safe and effective? – S.B.
Answer: Damiana is an extract from the Turnera diffusa shrub, found in California and Mexico. There has not been a lot of research on damiana. Some animal studies show benefit in males but not females, with small studies in human females showing benefit in combination with a variety of other herbs.
There is very limited data on safety, with one possible case of cyanide poisoning following a very large ingestion of damiana extract, and another of reported case of convulsions. In recommended doses, damiana is probably safe, but I can’t recommend it based on current safety and efficacy data.
