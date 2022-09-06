Dear Dr. Roach: What causes a sudden feeling of being nervous and having your chest beat hard and restless?
One time, I ran to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack, but all test results came back normal, including my electrocardiogram, hormone level, potassium, complete blood count, cholesterol, uric acid, liver, blood pressure and pulse rate tests.
The doctor prescribed, and I took, a 1/4 tab of clonazepam as needed only. I took a 1/4 tab a week ago, and the next day, I was OK. But, the feeling’s back, so I took a 1/4 tab again last night. I felt better, but I still have the nervous feeling right now.
I will be 65 years old in two weeks. – Z.K.
Answer: There are many causes of fast heart rates and restlessness. It sounds like doctors looked for some of the most important ones, such as excess thyroid hormone levels, heart rhythm disturbances and anemia.
Clonazepam is a benzodiazepine sedative, like diazepam (Valium) and others. I believe they are treating you for panic disorder, which is a very common problem and explains the sensation of restlessness and your chest beating hard.
Other common symptoms include shortness of breath, sweating, shaking and chest discomfort.
Many people, like you, fear they are having a heart attack, while others fear they are “going crazy” or losing control.
Many people tell me they have recurrent, repetitive thoughts during the attack, such as “I’m dying” or “What do I do?”
Further evaluation is certainly called for. Clonazepam and similar drugs are effective short-term treatments, but I think you should visit your regular doctor to be sure of the diagnosis and to get an appropriate, long-term treatment.
Both psychotherapy and medication therapy are effective, but both need time to work, which is why a short-term treatment with clonazepam, or similar, is appropriate, with plans to get off that medicine when the other treatments become effective.
Clonazepam is most effective when taken every day, while other treatments are just beginning.
