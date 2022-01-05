On Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. was inside the U.S. Capitol when he heard a disruption, noticed doors were being locked and soon saw a non-uniformed law enforcement officer carrying a semi-automatic gun in the Senate chamber.
“I thought ‘That’s something I’ve never seen on the Senate floor,’ so that alarmed me,” Casey, a Democrat, said during a telephone interview on Tuesday. “I thought, ‘Well, if he’s here, this must be worse than I think it is.’ ”
Elsewhere in Washington, Cambria County Republican Committee Chairwoman Jackie Kulback and other local GOP members had just attended President Donald Trump’s rally when word started to circulate that serious and violent events were occurring at the Capitol.
“That was a day when we thought it was going to be a cool day in D.C., and it turned out to be a disaster,” Kulback said.
One year later, the nation is still dealing with the fallout from the historic riot when Trump supporters stormed into the Capitol looking to prevent the Electoral College certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump, an incumbent Republican.
“It’s an important date,” said Mary Lou Davis, co-founder of Indivisible Johnstown. “And it should have been one that was a unifying commemoration. But the only thing that the country is marking, really, is our divisions.”
The mob overtook law enforcement officers and occupied the building, spurred by the belief the election was stolen from Trump.
An array of weapons were carried by the rioters.
Chants of “Hang Mike Pence” were heard, referring to the vice president who was overseeing the certification process.
“It’s frightening to consider not just how bad it was, but how much worse it could have been,” Casey said. “If they had more time – and more time could have been even minutes, I think, in my judgment – highly likely the vice president would have been killed or badly injured, and he was a Republican vice president, by the way. The speaker of the House would have been at risk.
“Many members of Congress that people could recognize would have been at risk, could have been killed.”
Electoral College ballots were saved by a Senate staffer, according to Casey.
“If they destroyed the ballots, the Electoral College vote would have been done,” Casey said. “We would have been not just in a constitutional crisis, but maybe at the end of the republic.”
Property damage reached $1.5 million.
About 150 people were injured.
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died from a stroke the next day after being pepper-sprayed during the riot.
Casey said there was “physical destruction” and “desecration” of the seat of government by people he referred to as “insurrectionists.”
It was the first time the Capitol had been occupied since British troops burned the building in August 1814.
“As far as what happened, I condemned it at the time and I still condemn today any of the violence that occurred there,” John Pudliner, a Cambria County Republican Party member, said. “I’m not particularity happy with the way the media covers it. They describe it as ‘the worst thing to happen in 200 years.’ and I think they’re forgetting about when the Weathermen (Weather Underground members) bombed the Capitol back in 1971, causing about $300,000 worth of damage, and again in November 1983 when a far-left organization (Armed Resistance Unit) bombed the Senate, leaving the Senate inaccessible for several days.”
He added: “I think those two certainly are far worse than what happened on Jan. 6, and that’s not condoning what happened on Jan. 6, but I just think it’s an unfair comparison.”
One rioter, Ashli Babbitt, was shot by a law enforcement officer.
“I think we need more transparency from the government as far as what occurred there,” Pudliner said.
Trump was impeached for incitement of insurrection.
More than 725 suspects have been arrested on charges related to the attack, according to information provided by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland during a press conference on Wednesday.
Investigators have issued more than 5,000 subpoenas and warrants, seized approximately 2,000 devices, viewed 20,000 hours of video, analyzed 15 terabytes of data and received about 300,000 tips.
The bipartisan U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is looking into the riot.
“A year later, we have no further understanding of why the Capitol was breached, putting the public, law enforcement and lawmakers alike in danger,” U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre, said in a written statement. “Unfortunately, Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi has blocked the review of communications between her office and law enforcement up to and on January 6. Despite a hand-picked panel of experts providing security recommendations in March of 2021, many of these actionable items have not been implemented, taking a back seat to the political dog and pony show the Speaker has going on in the January 6 committee.”
After the riot, Thompson and U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, opposed certifying Pennsylvania’s electors.
Polls have consistently shown many Republicans think the election was fraudulent. Results in key swing states won by Biden, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin, have been contested. Only one of more than 60 court cases brought by Trump or his allies was successful, with the rest rejected on merit or standing.
“The truth here is not something that is elusive,” Davis said. “It’s a victim of willful ignorance, and that’s how I regard all of them right now.”
When asked what he hopes to see going forward in response to the attack, Casey said he supports the Democratic- backed Freedom to Vote Act.
He considers it “our No. 1 responsibility.”
Passing the act, which is opposed by Republicans, would first require modification of the filibuster rule in the 50/50 divided Senate. With the filibuster in place, 60 votes would be needed to bring the bill to the floor.
“We have to change the rule because of the circumstances,” Casey said.
Meanwhile, going forward, Joyce called for getting beyond the “tragic” event at the Capitol, adding that “violence and intimidation have no place in our national discourse.”
“Now is the time for our nation to heal, we must move forward together – not as Republican or Democrat, but as Americans – and in doing so, it is time for all elected officials to lead by example, and for Congress to move forward for the common good and in the common purpose of serving the American people,” Joyce said in a written statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.