JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As is often the case with issues involving abortion, reaction – locally, across the state and nationwide – was swift and impassioned when a leaked Supreme Court of the United States majority draft ruling was published on Monday, indicating Roe v. Wade will be overturned.
In the document for the current Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” referring to the 1973 ruling that determined the United States Constitution protects a women’s right to an abortion.
Roe was later supported by a decision in the 1992 case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
The new ruling, if carried through, would favor Mississippi in defense of its law that would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
“We were hoping for a positive ruling,” Ann Poole, president of the Citizens Concerned for Human Life Cambria-Somerset Chapter, said. “We were hoping that Roe v. Wade would be found unjust and that it’s not actual constitutional law.”
Some states already have laws ready to be enacted that could prohibit abortions.
“The consequences of this impending Supreme Court decision will be devastating for communities nationwide,” Sara Dixon, public relations manager for Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania, said. “Overturning Roe means 26 states could swiftly move to ban abortion, including 13 states with laws that could immediately go into effect.”
If the leaked SCOTUS ruling stands, each state, including Pennsylvania, would be able to enact its own abortion laws. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” according to the draft.
“Our work isn’t done,” Poole said. “We have to concentrate on more of the state level, as far as laws go, and on the federal level. We’ll have to be in tune with what our state lawmakers, and also all our state officials and governor's office on down feel about the issue, and just work from there.”
Dixon said Planned Parenthood “will be fighting with everything we’ve got.”
Rural areas and small towns in Pennsylvania, including in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties, are usually predominately pro-life.
And so are their elected officials.
U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington, whose newly drawn 14th Congressional District will include Somerset, said he would “applaud” the ruling.
He objected to the draft being made publicly known.
“I’m very concerned with the leak that came from the Supreme Court,” Reschenthaler said. “The Supreme Court should be nonpartisan. It should be above the fray. Sadly, a norm and a standard has been violated, which could have lasting consequences on the Supreme Court.”
Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said the leak could further erode confidence in government.
“There are two things that sadden me,” Kulback said. “One is the fact that women are still protesting the right to kill their baby, especially with the amount of medical technology we have now. That part saddens me. And the other thing that saddens me is that our country is just so divided. This just feeds into this divisiveness and the corruption and the lack of trust with our whole political process. That’s as big of a concern as anything.”
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft. But the ruling is not official yet.
“The Catholic Church’s position on the sanctity of human life from conception until natural death is clear,” Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown Secretary for Communications Tony DeGol said. “The diocese is not going to respond to what appears to be a leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision. Until the court releases an official ruling, any discussion on the matter would be speculative and premature.”
Cassidy Polacek, a 23-year-old, pro-choice Richland resident, said the apparent court decision “feels like complete regression” that leaves her “screaming into an abyss,” as matters are “out of my control” until voting in this year’s general election.
“For young girls to be told that they don’t have agency over their own bodies is just perpetuating this narrative for young women to feel worthless and helpless, especially in rural areas like this where many of the people in power over them – teachers, authority figures – are also insinuating that to them,” Polacek said. “It’s very hard for young girls who are in puberty, already telling themselves that they’re nothing.”
Of course, along with the human side, there is a political aspect to the debate, with many prominent Pennsylvania Democrats issuing statements after the document leaked.
Some have called for a federal law to codify Roe v. Wade,
“If this draft opinion becomes the final opinion of the Court, I have serious concerns about what overturning almost 50 years of legal precedent will mean for women in states passing near or total bans on abortion,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Jr., a Democrat, said. “Congress should be working to reduce the number of abortions and unintended pregnancies and doing much more to support women and families.”
Overturning Roe has long been one of the main goals of the Republican Party.
“This is an issue that I think was exploited by Republicans for decades, and I think most of them felt they would be able to exploit it without actually overturning Roe v. Wade,” said author Cody McDevitt, who has recently finished his latest book project, “Given No Choice: A History of Abortion Rights.” “And the reason why I think they didn’t want that to happen was because what is likely to happen, which is a galvanized feminist movement. Before Roe v. Wade, there was a massive movement to support abortion rights.”
McDevitt, who used to work as a reporter in Somerset County, concluded: “I think this is kind of be careful what you wish for from Republicans.”
