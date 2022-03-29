BASEBALL
Richland 7, Bedford 3: In Bedford, Mason Oliver went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run, and Ethan Janidlo went 2-for-4 with a double and a run batted in as the visiting Rams beat the Bisons.
Ethan Kaminsky and Luke Raho each had a double for Richland (1-0), which used four pitchers. Starter Mark Wechtenhiser struck out three in three innings.
Bedford (0-1) had four hits, with Mercury Swaim smacking a double and stealing a base.
Joey Huxta had a hit and drove in a run for the Bisons, who also used four pitchers. Starter Aiden Kirk struck out five in 22/3 innings.
Central 11, Penn Cambria 1 (5): In Martinsburg, the Scarlet Dragons collected 13 hits, including a 3-for-3 effort with three runs and two RBIs by Paxton Kling, and Jonah Snowberger struck out 13 in a five-inning victory over the visiting Panthers.
Hunter Smith, Tyler Helsel and Jacob Detwiler each had two hits for Central (1-0).
Detwiler hit a homer, Griffin Snowberger had a triple, and Kling and Smith each had a double.
Garrett Harrold had a hit and drove in a run for Penn Cambria (0-1). Zach Grove had the Panthers’ other hit.
SOFTBALL
Central 10, Penn Cambria 0 (6): In Martinsburg, Lacey Lynn struck out 14 in a one-hitter as the Scarlet Dragons blanked the visiting Panthers in six innings.
Maya Hazenstab had two hits and scored three runs, and Lynn had two hits, including a triple, with three RBIS and two runs for the Dragons.
Lily Sheehan had Penn Cambria’s lone hit.
