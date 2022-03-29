Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%.