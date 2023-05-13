SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - The Seton Hill University baseball team claimed its third Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) tournament title and first since the 2018 season with a 10-0 victory over West Chester University in eight innings on Saturday afternoon.
The Griffins' offense, scoring 48 runs over four games, got standout performances from catcher Vincenzo Rauso (5-for-5, three RBIs, two runs scored) and right fielder Max Mandler (4-for-4, two runs scored, one RBI). Rauso was named 2023 tournament MVP for his performance all week, which included totals of 11 hits, eight runs scored, eight RBIs and two doubles.
The Griffins' pitching staff shut out the Golden Rams using a combination of three pitchers – starter Andino Vecchiola (3 2/3 innings pitched, three hits allowed, three strikeouts), Ligonier Valley graduate Michael Marinchak (3 1/3 innings pitched, three hits allowed, three strikeouts) and Blake Barker (one inning pitched, one hit allowed, one strikeout). Marinchak earned the victory to improve to 3-0 on the season with 32 punchouts in 33 innings.
Seton Hill (44-10) defeated Shippensburg (12-1 in 7 innings), California (Pa.) (12-3) and West Chester (14-4 in 8 innings) in its first three victories.
Other local graduates on Seton Hill's roster include Jared Dowey (Bedford), Aidan Layton (Bishop McCort Catholic), Jack Pletcher (Rockwood) and Zachary Ramach (Bishop McCort Catholic).
Layton is 7-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 13 games, 11 starts on the mound. The right-hander has 59 strikeouts in 64 innings. Dowey has a .327 average with five doubles and 11 RBIs in 30 games played, 17 starts. Ramach has played in eight games and is 1-for-2 with a double. Pletcher appeared in two games in relief and has five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
Seton Hill clinched a berth in the 2023 NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional. Pairings will be announced at 11 p.m. Sunday.
