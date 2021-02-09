Penn Cambria 69, Portage 67
Portage (9-1) —Rainey 8 8 26, K. Kargo 1 2 5, Zatek 2 0 6, Miller 3 1 7, M. Kargo 3 3 9, Miko 4 0 8, Gouse 2 0 6. Totals 23 14-17 67
Penn Cambria (3-3) — Smith 4 0 8, Tsikalas 2 0 5, Harrold 5 3 13, McCarthy 9 4 23, Karabinos 1 0 2, O’Donnell 2 0 4, Reese 3 1 7, Eckenrode 0 0 0, Latterner 1 1 3, Grove 1 2 4. Totals 28 9-20 69
Portage;17;22;11;17;—;67
P. Cambria;13;20;15;21;—;69
3-point field goals: Portage 7 (Rainey, Zatek 2, Gouse 2, K. Kargo); Penn Cambria 4 (McCarthy 3, Tsikalas)
Junior varsity: Penn Cambria 48, Portage 9
