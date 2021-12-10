This project investigates the persistent issue of transiency and turnover in Johnstown’s population, and the impact on the school system, within the context of wider concerns such as poverty, blight and homelessness.
Saturday
• Teachers say they work hard to help students, just to lose them
• Transiency a way of life at Greater Johnstown School District
• Learning leaders have first-hand experience with transient population
• Population decline amplifies the impact of widespread Section 8 housing
• City planners seek ‘balance’ between prosperity for some amid widespread poverty
Monday
• Communities in Schools working to help city students
• Shelter assists the homeless, but problem persists across region
• Efforts to address blight having impact, even as many still feeling pinched
