American Rescue Plan grants awarded by the City of Johnstown

Food insecurity

Cambria County Library System – $250,000

Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies – $250,000

St. Vincent de Paul’s Food For Families – $250,000

Greater Johnstown Community YMCA – $18,119

The Christian Home of Johnstown – $10,500

Total: $778,619

Childcare

Stevens Memorial Holy Church – $250,000

The Learning Lamp – $250,000

Alternative Community Resource Program – $156,436

Women’s Help Center – $100,000

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania – $92,938

St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church – $90,000

Total: $939,374

Wi-Fi

Cambria County Library System – $100,000

Total: $100,000

Community projects

Highlands Health Clinic – $250,000

Johnstown Area Heritage Association – $250,000

West End Ambulance Service – $242,000

Catholic Charities – $193,000

United Way of the Laurel Highlands – $157,000

1889 Foundation – $150,000

Bottle Works – $150,000

State Theater of Johnstown – $150,000

Gallery on Gazebo – $140,000

Greater Johnstown Community YMCA – $119,878

Women’s Help Center – $100,000

Flood City Youth Fitness Academy – $50,000

American Legion – $34,500

Total: $1,986,378

Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you