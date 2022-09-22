American Rescue Plan grants awarded by the City of Johnstown
Food insecurity
Cambria County Library System – $250,000
Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies – $250,000
St. Vincent de Paul’s Food For Families – $250,000
Greater Johnstown Community YMCA – $18,119
The Christian Home of Johnstown – $10,500
Total: $778,619
Childcare
Stevens Memorial Holy Church – $250,000
The Learning Lamp – $250,000
Alternative Community Resource Program – $156,436
Women’s Help Center – $100,000
Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania – $92,938
St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church – $90,000
Total: $939,374
Wi-Fi
Cambria County Library System – $100,000
Total: $100,000
Community projects
Highlands Health Clinic – $250,000
Johnstown Area Heritage Association – $250,000
West End Ambulance Service – $242,000
Catholic Charities – $193,000
United Way of the Laurel Highlands – $157,000
1889 Foundation – $150,000
Bottle Works – $150,000
State Theater of Johnstown – $150,000
Gallery on Gazebo – $140,000
Greater Johnstown Community YMCA – $119,878
Women’s Help Center – $100,000
Flood City Youth Fitness Academy – $50,000
American Legion – $34,500
Total: $1,986,378
