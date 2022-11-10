What: District 7 playoffs, Class 2A quarterfinal.
Who/where: No. 7 Ligonier Valley (8-3) vs. No. 2 Beaver Falls (9-1) at Geneva College.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
About the Rams: Defeated Western Beaver 27-20 in the first round on Nov. 4. Senior Haden Sierocky ran for 200 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in the victory. Ligonier Valley totaled five sacks and three interceptions against Western Beaver.
About the Tigers: Coming off a first-round bye. Beaver Falls has won eight straight games since losing 19-16 to Beaver on Sept. 2. Beaver Falls, ranked No. 9 by Pennsylvania Football News, have outscored opponents 364-82 this season.
