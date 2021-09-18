Our new rulers have issued a revised set of the Ten Commandments. These are arbitrary commands as they are not legal codes, but rather mandates.

• Thou shalt wear a mask.

• Be quiet or get censured.

• Get laid off.

• Thou shalt stay home.

• Watch the Big Tech screen.

• Be thankful for government checks.

• Accept a series of shots.

• Get woke or get fired.

• Admit you are a racist.

• Thou shalt cancel the disobedient.

On all this hangs the new prophets and the law.

Malcolm Crittenden

Tire Hill

