Our new rulers have issued a revised set of the Ten Commandments. These are arbitrary commands as they are not legal codes, but rather mandates.
• Thou shalt wear a mask.
• Be quiet or get censured.
• Get laid off.
• Thou shalt stay home.
• Watch the Big Tech screen.
• Be thankful for government checks.
• Accept a series of shots.
• Get woke or get fired.
• Admit you are a racist.
• Thou shalt cancel the disobedient.
On all this hangs the new prophets and the law.
Malcolm Crittenden
Tire Hill
