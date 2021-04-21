Rebuttal to “Tired of right-wing extremists groups” by Gary Schetrompf on March 6.
Myself and every hunter/shooter whom I know are extremely appalled at being referred to as “extreme radical right-wing groups” as Schetrompf implied in his article.
I, along with everyone I know, strongly condemn what happened Jan. 6 at the Capitol, it was the darkest day in America’s history.
But, it was not done by the average gun owner.
House Bill 127 will affect every law-abiding gun owner and is meant to restrict gun ownership by law-abiding citizens. Here’s how:
• Federal license (insurance): $800. Psychological evaluation of everyone residing in household: $950 each (Google-Etheridge Psyckology). Firearms training: $675. (Google-Practical Firearms Training).
That’s a minimum total of $2,425 for the first year. (Add $975 for each additional resident over the gun licensee).
The license must be renewed periodically and the renewal fees/qualifications are unclear.
• Any firearm with a bore size of larger than .50 caliber would be illegal and would have to be turned in with no reimbursement to the owner. That would make any shotgun larger than .410 illegal. This would affect almost all hunters/clay bird shooters in our area.
Wayne Lear
Meyersdale
