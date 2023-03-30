In response to an article on March 27, “Company, landowners want zoning change for strip mine near Jerome,” I urge citizens to attend Conemaugh Township Planning Commission meetings on April 5 and May 3 and voice their opposition to changing residential, multi-family zoning (R2) to designations that allow for strip mining.
To let one person change his zoning to enable strip mining would set a terrible precedent. Conemaugh Township is full of multi-family R2 zones from Jerome to Davidsville.
Many people own acreage that covers coal beds. If one person rezones his land for strip mining, others will do the same.
Suddenly, mines spring up opposite Conemaugh Township Elementary School and above St. Anne’s Church.
Thankfully, a positive precedent was set years ago when landowners, attempting to rezone property near Laurel View Village, were rebuffed. Thanks to public opposition, a peaceful way of life was preserved.
We need many things in Conemaugh and Jenner townships: high-speed internet, high-quality education and excellent roads all come to mind. What we don’t need is a strip mine.
For a few temporary jobs, strip mines may endanger the water of our recreational gems, the Quemahoning Reservoir and the Stonycreek River; tear up our roads; pollute our air with noise and light (often 24/7); and destroy our unique rural small-town way of life.
Zoning exists in Conemaugh Township for important reasons: it creates sustainable economic opportunities, protects farmland and forests, and prevents truly incompatible land uses from sharing the same space.
So, concerned residents, voice your opposition to zoning changes that enable strip mining.
Mark Weakland
Hollsopple
