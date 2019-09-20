Democrats and fake news appear to be hoping for a recession so they can blame it on President Donald Trump.
Any time there is a dip in the market of 1%, they cry a recession is coming.
As of this writing, the Dow is up 13%, the NASDAQ 20% and the S&P 16% this year – hardly recessionary numbers.
They need a basic course in economics since they don’t seem to understand what is driving our country’s economic success.
Tax reform and reductions in regulations are driving factors for corporations and small businesses. With the increase in their bottom lines, they are able to hire more employees, which causes the economy to grow.
Unemployment is at the lowest percent in decades for all classes of employees, including African Americans, Hispanics and women.
Even if corporations choose not to hire additional employees, the value of their companies grows, which translates in gains in 401(k)s and IRAs that people have.
There is the potential to bring even more companies back to the U.S. if Trump is successful in bridging the trade deficits with China and other countries, which have gone on for such a long time under previous administrations. Trump’s economic policies have worked in spite of the Democrats.
Hopefully, he will be reelected and we can look forward to four more years of unprecedented growth. If one of the Democratic socialists wins the election, they may get the recession they hope for.
Unfortunately, they will have caused it.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
