Is there anything President Donald Trump can do that he won’t be criticized for because people think it is a political ploy?
When I heard complaining because he spoke at March for Life, that is going too far.
Is he allowed to do anything now that people won’t hate him for? I have never seen so much hate. I do believe CNN and MSNBC are largely to blame. They only give half of a story most of the time.
I am so sick of being criticized for being pro-life, pro keeping our gun rights, and thinking our own citizens’ rights should come first. I hope people start thinking about what is more important in life than just hating one person.
Say what you want, if Trump hadn’t become president, people would not know the corruption in government on both sides.
Margaret Gauntner
Carrolltown
