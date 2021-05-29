I believe it’s about time the nation drops this Black Lives Matter thing. It tells me that these people do not read the Bible. God created all humans.
I believe it’s time that all the people come together and say what Jesus would say, “All of the lives of my creation matter, no matter the color of their skin.” Jesus also would say, “I created all and to me you are all the same color.”
If our nation would get the right people in office, who want to work for the people and not themselves, we would be a great nation.
The way we are going now is the way Communist China and Russia want us to go.
Our lawmakers are playing into their hands. It’s time that all Americans come together as one nation under God.
Carl Felton
Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Seward
