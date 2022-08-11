China recently signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands located in close proximity to Papua, New Guinea and the Queensland province of Australia. The agreement allows China to build a naval base on one of its islands.
Both the U.S. and Australia have stated that they won’t let that happen. Is this a Ukrainian-like event unfolding where Russia was adamant against Ukraine joining NATO and having NATO bases and military hardware on Ukrainian soil?
It will be interesting how the U.S. and Australia will prevent the Chinese naval base from being built.
Will they opt for the military option and confront China that way? Or will they present the Solomon Islands with a tantalizing offer in the form of economic aid and such to negate the security agreement with China?
This is a reminder how small countries play one superpower against another to see who will offer the biggest incentive.
One can see this happening throughout Africa, Asia and elsewhere where superpowers are vying to gain influence in strategic areas of the world.
History surely shows that such confrontations have a propensity to escalate to where they don’t end peacefully.
George Merritts
Revloc
