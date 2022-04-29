Parents and community members concerned with the trend in public school curriculum might want to check out Hillsdale College’s website.
Established in 1844 by a group of Free Will Baptists to provide a moral education for young people, Hillsdale (Michigan) is now nondenominational but continues its high moral standards.
In recent years, it has expanded its vision to include establishing charter schools across the country and has lesson plans available for classrooms as well as for homeschooling to provide guidance in teaching the core subjects of math, history, science and literature, as well as physical education, music, art and foreign languages.
The school’s 1776 Curriculum provides a complete collection of lesson plans for American history, civics and government.
Additionally, Hillsdale has online classes for individuals of any age, not necessarily those working toward a degree.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
