We all know that dumbbells are essential bodybuilder tools, providing an incremental process overpowering, controlling resistance.

Science/politicians adapted this same process for controlling Americans.

Point being, the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Facts show U.S. based EcoHealth in 2014 funded $600,000 to Wuhan Institute of Virology in China to evaluate coronavirus in bats … theorizing science launched the world’s deadliest pandemic.

Incrementally, science/politicians began mandating wearing masks; being six feet apart; limiting restaurants and other businesses capacity; vaccines/testing or stay home; businesses closed; government supplied stimulus dollars for conditioned businesses/people into

compliance; injected additional dependency stimulus funds for resulting unemployment/childcare.

President Joe Biden’s response simply said, “increase wages,” which outwardly drove more inflation and bankruptcy.

Following the semi-norm, science points to a new Delta strain virus.

Science/government exercising a stronghold, overpowering America as symbolic dumbbells … burdening mandates, bribes, confusion, intimidation, inflation, school degrading, citizen needs cowering to governments’ incremental demands with COVID science and political inflation being the newfound muscle to accomplish science/politicians’ apparent diabolical scheme.

Vaccine effectiveness drops with Delta strain and vaccine breakthrough cases are escalating, science/politicians place questionable blame on unvaccinated and the Trump administration.

Barry Lampel

Johnstown

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you