We all know that dumbbells are essential bodybuilder tools, providing an incremental process overpowering, controlling resistance.
Science/politicians adapted this same process for controlling Americans.
Point being, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Facts show U.S. based EcoHealth in 2014 funded $600,000 to Wuhan Institute of Virology in China to evaluate coronavirus in bats … theorizing science launched the world’s deadliest pandemic.
Incrementally, science/politicians began mandating wearing masks; being six feet apart; limiting restaurants and other businesses capacity; vaccines/testing or stay home; businesses closed; government supplied stimulus dollars for conditioned businesses/people into
compliance; injected additional dependency stimulus funds for resulting unemployment/childcare.
President Joe Biden’s response simply said, “increase wages,” which outwardly drove more inflation and bankruptcy.
Following the semi-norm, science points to a new Delta strain virus.
Science/government exercising a stronghold, overpowering America as symbolic dumbbells … burdening mandates, bribes, confusion, intimidation, inflation, school degrading, citizen needs cowering to governments’ incremental demands with COVID science and political inflation being the newfound muscle to accomplish science/politicians’ apparent diabolical scheme.
Vaccine effectiveness drops with Delta strain and vaccine breakthrough cases are escalating, science/politicians place questionable blame on unvaccinated and the Trump administration.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
