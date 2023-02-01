I would like to take this opportunity to enlighten some things that people aren’t aware of.

First, when NBC broke in with a special report the day Roe vs. Woe was overturned the very first person they spoke to was Kristen Day, the head of Democrats for Life in America, in which I was pleased. Being pro-life doesn’t mean every pro-lifer is a Republican. You can be either party. 

Just tell people you belong to the decent human being party if they want to butt into your life.

This made me curious, so I looked

the group up on the computer and I

liked what I saw. This group speaks for me.

Second, did you know that there’s a morning after reversal pill. The only thing you would have quick access to it and they don’t advertise it enough. 

When they say, “There’s got to be a morning after” – there’s got to be a morning after reversal pill, and there is.”

Andrea Nosko

Johnstown

