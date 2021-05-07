Laurel: Steve Aaron, who accompanied then-Gov. Tom Ridge to Shanksville following the crash of United Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, will lead a public awareness campaign related to the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Ridge later served as the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush. Aaron, founder and president of the SRA Communications public relations firm in Harrisburg, was picked by the board of directors of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial. He is tasked with helping to take the story of Flight 93 and its heroic passengers and crew to new audiences. “The story of Flight 93 must be told again and again so that it is never forgotten,” Aaron said.
Laurel: L&D Academy Multicultural School of Beauty and Barber Science debuted recently at a former cosmetology school space at 2445 Bedford St., Johnstown. Dave Jurcic, a former Johnstown barber and a grooming instructor, partnered with Lavona Smith, of Erie, in the new venture. The center will welcome its first class in June, and plans to work with 25 students per term, as our David Hurst reported. “I thought this would be a great opportunity to come back here and offer barber training,” Jurcic said at a grand opening celebration Sunday.
Barb: Two Pennsylvania women face misdemeanor voter fraud charges, accused of completing mail-in ballots last November by signing the names of their deceased mothers. Danielle Dooner, 56, of Buckingham Township, and Melissa Ann Fisher, 51, of Quakertown – both in Bucks County, outside Philadelphia – were charged after an investigation into 22 voter complaints. District Attorney Matt Weintraub said Dooner’s mother died Sept. 29 and Fisher’s mother passed away on Sept. 1. Yet, signed ballots in the women’s names – both dated in October – were delivered to the courthouse. Handwriting analysis was used in the investigation, Weintraub said. Neither ballot was opened or counted.
Laurel: We salute organizers of National Day of Prayer gatherings across the region Thursday – from Somerset to Johnstown to Ebensburg. Services were held on the steps of the Somerset and Cambria county courthouses, and at the top of the Inclined Plane. A prayer service was held at Crucified Ministries in Johnstown. This was the 70th National Day of Prayer, held annually on the first Thursday of May. “God needs to know that we care and we want to get together and pray and seek his wisdom and guidance,” Steve Dillon, of Citizens Concerned for Human Life Cambria-Somerset, said at the Cambria courthouse in Ebensburg.
Laurel: Leaders with the Community Care HUB pilot program at Greater Johnstown Elementary School say the effort is showing signs of success after just a month, with 22 families connecting with programs in areas such as food security, behavioral health and social services. “The feedback from parents and workers that go into their homes and how they’ve helped and assisted them ... has been fabulous,” said program coordinator and guidance counselor Don Trotz. The program is a joint venture of Greater Johnstown School District and the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health. Partnering agencies include Beginnings Inc., the Community Action Partnership of Cambria County and Alleghenies United Cerebral Palsy Service Coordination.
Laurel: Hats off to the recent graduates of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, and those at other area colleges, who have endured a pandemic to complete their studies. UPJ’s Class of 2021 was honored last weekend, with university President Jem Spectar telling graduates: “You persisted and powered through enormous challenges, from dealing with social distancing and Zoom- ing and Canvas to, in some cases, quarantine and isolation. Your resilience paid off, bringing you to this milestone moment for you and your loved ones, a remarkable accomplishment under unusually trying conditions.” More than 540 earned degrees at UPJ this spring, with 350 attending the ceremony at Richland High School.
Laurel: Local McDonald’s owner-operator John Coyle worked with author and trainer Duncan Kirkwood to provide Greater Johnstown High School with 200 copies of Kirkwood’s book, “Rerouting: Resilience Tools and Tactics.” Eighth-grade teachers will have the books as teaching tools, while copies also will be available in the high school library. Coyle said he was inspired by the efforts of students during the COVID-19 pandemic, and decided to back the program financially. Kirkwood also will host an hour-long virtual workshop on resilience at 2 p.m. May 18, to include a question-and-answer session connected with the book effort. “We want thousands of children across the region to take advantage of this opportunity,” Kirkwood said.
