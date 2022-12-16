Laurel: The YWCA Greater Johnstown and Cuddles For Kids provided a helping hand for local families last Sunday. The organizations hosted a Christmas shop complete with a ham for each household, toys, stocking stuffers and cold-weather gear. L&D Academy on Washington Street in downtown Johnstown supplied children with free haircuts, clothes, pictures with Santa Claus and a hot meal. “We just wanted to give back,” Dave Jurcic, L&D Academy part-owner, said.
Laurel: Cambria County received $85,860 in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in 2023 Countywide Action Plan Implementation Grants that support counties’ progress in reducing nutrient and sediment pollution of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Cambria County Conservation District Manager John Dryzal said the money will be used to continue the conservation work in the watershed that the district has done since at least the 1980s. Elsewhere in the region, the Bedford County Conservation District received $392,424 and the Clearfield County Conservation District received $117,404.
Laurel: Johnstown Police Department received $759,718 boost to support the force. State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, announced the allocation Wednesday, saying it will give a list of departments statewide the ability to upgrade surveillance and body cameras, add license plate readers and develop programs aimed at recruiting new police officers and retaining current ones. Everett Borough is in line to see $21,5000 for in-car and officer-worn body cameras. Saxton Borough will receive $32,000 for in-car equipment and a server to support the devices.
Laurel: Three people from the local region have been appointed to what Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro described as a “diverse, experienced” transition team. Shaun Dougherty, president of Survivors Network of those abused by Priests, will advise on the health and human services committee. Mark Pasquerilla, Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership chairman, will be involved with economic development. Michael Kiel, of the University of Pittsburgh School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, was appointed to a spot on the group dealing with education/workforce.
Barb: Harold David Haulman III, who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania, was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Haulman was charged Wednesday in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, who went missing from her Battle Creek, Michigan, home on June 12, 2005. In Pennsylvania, Haulman confessed to killing two women, Tianna Phillips in 2018 and Erica Schultz in 2020.
Laurel: Balance Restaurant and Stone Bridge Brewing Company, both of downtown Johnstown, have opened expanded dining areas last week. Owners of Balance have opened The Vault dining room in a former bank building connected to the restaurant on Main Street, unlocking the ability for a new three-course menu to be offered. Stone Bridge on Franklin Street, opened a wine loft with a lounge area and seating for about 40 people.
