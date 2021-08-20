Barb: Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez was sentenced Tuesday to two to four years in prison for statutory sexual assault, child pornography and other charges. The case involves a girl who was 13 when Vazquez contacted her by text message from 2017 to 2019, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Vazquez was accused of meeting with the girl and attempting to have sex with her, investigators said. Vazquez has been in prison for two years and would be eligible for parole after serving one month of this sentence, the P-G reported.
Laurel: Boy Scouts from 22 states gathered last weekend at Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset County for the 100th anniversary of the Wagion Lodge 6 – which is the local chapter of scouting’s national honor society, known nationally as the Order of the Arrow, as our Patrick Buchnowski reported. Ken Hager, lead adviser for the anniversary celebration, said gaining membership in Wagion Lodge 6 is “the equivalent to earning an Eagle Scout honor. It’s a real noteworthy recognition, more so because they have been elected by their peers as exemplifying the best of what a scout is.”
Laurel: Richland School District dedicated a new tennis complex last week. The courts are part of the $2 million Rachel Hill project, which also includes an entrance plaza to the current elementary school, expanded parking, a new basketball court and other enhancements. Two of the six new tennis courts will be available for public use. Superintendent Arnold Nadonley called the project an investment in the community, as our Joshua Byers reported. Bonnie Kidd, Richland’s athletic director, said: “We’re excited to have this new tennis facility on our own Richland campus.”
Laurel: The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement has named the Stineman Refuse Pile project near South Fork a regional winner in the 2021 Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards. Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, told reporter Katie Smolen that having the project recognized nationally is “a huge deal.” The project involved the removal of a large coal refuse pile and the construction of a 1.6-mile section of the Path of the Flood Trail through the area. The Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Awards recognize efforts to clean sites that were deserted prior to adoption of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977.
Barb: A Canonsburg man was sentenced to 11 to 22 months in jail after pleading guilty in May to allegations that he secretly filmed patients and co-workers in a bathroom at West Penn Hospital, where he worked as medical technician. Guy Caley, 53, was ordered in Allegheny County court to spend 10 years on probation and to register as a sex offender for 15 years after his release from prison, as the Associated Press reported. Caley was charged in July 2020 after another hospital worker reported finding a small video camera in a restroom. A woman said she was secretly taped partially nude in the bathroom the day before scheduled surgery to remove a malignant melanoma, and now suffers from panic attacks.
Barb: Two brothers were indicted last week on charges that they scammed friends and neighbors out of more than $30 million in an alleged cryptocurrency scheme. Shane Hvizdzak, 33, of Bradford, and his brother Sean Hvizdzak, 35, of St. Marys, face federal criminal charges, accused of “converting investors’ money for their own use and lying about their investment performance to lure in more victims,” the AP reported. Their Bradford-based investment company, Hvizdzak Capital Management, was investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bradford Mayor James McDonald said the brothers grew up as sports heroes in that community, which makes the allegations “especially painful. The countless acts of betrayal and theft are intimate.”
