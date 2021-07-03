Laurel: Cambria County received a strong financial report from auditor Joel Valentine, CEO of Wessel & Company, whose analysis showed a $13.4 million surplus for 2020, bolstered by $11 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act dollars. Valentine said Cambria leaders have improved the county’s ratio of assets to liabilities from 1:1 a few years ago to 2.6:1 last year. He also said the county went from an $8.5 million deficit in 2015 to the reserve last year, while Cambria’s pension fund is now 92% funded, up from 76% in 2018. “All of the department heads and all of the officials work together,” Commissioner Scott Hunt said. “If (Washington) D.C. and Harrisburg worked how we do in Cambria County, things might actually get done.”
Laurel: Kim Rauch is stepping down after 20 seasons of leading the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s Inclined to Sing youth chorus, an organization he founded in 2001. The JSO is now looking for his successor. James Blachly, the symphony’s music director, praised Rauch’s vision in providing a musical outlet for local children. “He has shared his love of music with hundreds of young people, and the impact of his leadership will be felt for generations,” Blachly said. “He will be deeply missed.”
Barb: The Pittsburgh Steelers stunned fans this week when they released veteran guard David DeCastro, a first-round draft pick in 2012 and an All-Pro in 2015 and 2017. The Steelers signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner, recently cut by the Los Angeles Chargers, as DeCastro’s apparent replacement. DeCastro was entering the final season of a five-year $50-million contract. The Steelers also lost three other starting offensive linemen this off-season – center Maurkice Pouncey retired in January, while tackle Alejandro Villaneuva and guard Matt Feilier left as free agents.
Laurel: Cambria County Probation Services and GEO Reentry Services saluted 31 individuals who graduated from their probation programs, which help individuals prepare to leave the legal system and return to society. GEO Reentry Services offers transition classes in areas such as communication skills, problem-solving, decision making and anger management. De’Marko Sutter said the training showed him it “wasn’t necessary to go back to jail.” He said his counselors were “a godsend. They taught me to take everything I go through in a day and just stop and think about it.” We wish these individuals well as they move forward with their lives.
Laurel: Richland School District is launching a $180,000 upgrade of its wireless internet system with 78 new access points, 12 switches, cables and adapters, and a five-year licensing deal to cover each device in use. “We’ve been in the planning process for about a year now,” district IT systems administrator Shawn Hostetler told the school board. The Federal Communication Commission’s E-Rate program will cover 50% of the cost. Unfortunately, with devices on back-order, the improvements won’t be complete by the start of school in the fall. Richland also approved maintenance work at several buildings, and will purchase 12 safety cameras for school buses for $20,196.
Laurel: Ebensburg Borough Council plans to replace more than 3,000 feet of a century-old water line to remove some lead components. The borough has applied for funding through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority’s PennVEST program. The first phase would involve service lines for businesses and homes along West and East High streets from the borough line near New Germany Road to the intersection with Tanner Street, as our Randy Griffith reported. Engineers with Stiffler McGraw, of Hollidaysburg, said replacing the entire system could cost $15 million. Officials did not say what the immediate project might cost. Ebensburg also approved the creation of a “safe zone” in a borough parking lot near the Cambria County Courthouse for online transactions to be completed and for couples going through custody to safely exchange children – similar to a spot in downtown Johnstown.
