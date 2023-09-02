Laurel: Thirteen people from Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, the Philippines, Syria, Taiwan and Thailand became citizens of the United States in a naturalization ceremony on Aug. 25 at the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg. The new citizens received U.S. citizenship after completing testing and meeting required criteria. U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines remarked that the day was “exciting and important.”
Laurel: Greater Johnstown High School students were met on Aug. 24, their first day of school, with rocks lying next to the sidewalk that had messages of kindness painted on their surfaces. Members of Johnstown High Alumni Association and school district officials placed the rocks. “This is a way to let them know there’s a whole history of Johnstown High people there for them,” alumni association President Becky Maser said.
Barb: A theft ring stole nearly $2 million from bank customers in central Pennsylvania in an elaborate scheme in which the scammers, posing as bank employees, tricked people into giving up their account information, the attorney general’s office said Aug. 25. The suspects disguised their phone numbers to make it seem as if the calls were coming from the banks’ phone numbers, and asked victims to provide their online banking logins, debit card numbers and other information. Victims then got locked out of their accounts. Banks and hundreds of bank customers in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties were targeted.
Laurel: Everett artist Heather Davis created a new portrait of Johnstown native and comics icon Steve Ditko that is now hanging as a permanent display at Bottle Works. Davis had no prior knowledge of Ditko’s fame or history, but she became interested in his story after speaking to Bottle Works Creative Director Matthew Lamb. Lamb then asked Davis to use her talents to create a special piece in memory of the late comics legend, who co-created Spider-Man and created several other famous characters.
Laurel: The C&I Extension of the Ghost Town Trail is now three miles closer to closing the first continuously looping rail-trail in the eastern U.S., and leaders from across the area and the state gathered on Aug. 25 at the trailhead near Allie Buck Road in Blacklick Township to celebrate. Ground was broken on the new three-mile stretch last fall, and the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority is pursuing grants to finish the work. There is 1.5 miles of trail left to build toward Nanty Glo Borough to finish the loop.
Laurel: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, a medical equipment manufacturing company with a site in Somerset, is celebrating 135 years in business. Rural doctor and Civil War veteran Dr. Allen DeVilbiss founded the company in 1888 after he grew frustrated with the crude medical tools then used to treat the sick; he used the base of an oil can, tubing and a rubber bulb to create a spray atomizer for treating cold symptoms.
Barb: As much as 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled, some of it into the Stonycreek River, when a CSX train collided on Aug. 23 with a truck pulling a bulldozer at a grade crossing on Cottage Lane in Paint Township. Two people were injured. Soil testing and mitigation was continuing this week, but Carpenters Park Road and Cottage Lane remained closed near the crash site days after the crash, and kayakers and canoeists were waiting for the all-clear to paddle the river over the Labor Day weekend.
