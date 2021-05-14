Laurel: The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has announced grants for cultural and arts organizations totaling nearly $200,000 and supporting 69 nonprofits. Cresson Lake Playhouse, which hosted the announcement, received $7,500, with Artistic Director Paul Seymour saying the money will help with an outdoor performing space. Grants for a variety of programs will go to agencies in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties. “Our donors have really stepped up,” CFA President Mike Kane said.
Barb: Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman pleaded guilty last week to “pressuring clients for sex when he was a defense attorney and then coercing them to keep quiet about it,” the Associated Press reported. Salsman, who resigned from office, had previously called allegations against him “vicious lies” in a political smear campaign. He pleaded guilty to charges of witness intimidation, promoting prostitution and obstruction of justice. A grand jury report says his accusers said “he groped them, sought nude photos, and pressured or forced them into sexual acts, sometimes on his office desk,” the AP reported.
Laurel: Warden Christian Smith reported that Cambria County Prison was lauded for “care that the inmates are receiving, the facility itself and the condition of the facility,” during its accreditation process through the National Commission on Correctional Health Care. The prison has seen 374 positive cases of the coronavirus during the pandemic – 300 inmates, 67 prison staff and seven employees of medical provider PrimeCare. There have been 81 cases since early April, including 17 inmates currently affected, Smith said.
Laurel: Students at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy’s east and west campuses raised $2,200 for the Cuddles for Kids local charity. Founded by Conner Hagins, Cuddles for Kids began as a program donating stuffed animals to children and now includes scholarships and grants, its website shows. Led by members of the schools’ student councils, funds were raised through the sales of 4,000 paper crosses from April 28 to 30. “We just couldn’t believe how much we were able to raise by the end,” student council adviser Shannon Stephens said.
Laurel: Todd Russell, 56, has been named mayor of South Fork Borough. He replaces Mark Kohart, who resigned to take a vacant seat on borough council. Russell, who was approved by council, was the lone applicant for the position. “We can put the pieces together to see if we can put South Fork back on the map,” said Russell, a co-founder of the new South Fork Historical Society. He is a science teacher in the Hollidaysburg School District, where he is president of the teacher’s union and district chairman of the Pennsylvania State Education Association’s political action committee.
Laurel: Slingshot City Rentals opened this past week in downtown Johnstown, offering the use of three-wheeled motorcycles. Owners Michael and Krista Rager opened their enterprise – with several Polaris Slingshots on display – in a previously vacant building along the Little Conemaugh River. Krista Rager said the region’s terrain and outdoor attractions make this a good place to drive the vehicles. Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky applauded the Ragers for “helping to build an economy here.”
Laurel: Senior students Dylan Gordon and Lauren Montecalvo were honored for achievement and leadership at St. Francis University. A vote by members of the senior class, faculty and administration resulted in Montecalvo and Gordon receiving the titles of Mr. and Ms. Frankie. The Mr. Frankie award has been presented annual since 1936, with the exception of 1944 and 1945 because of World War II, while the Ms. Frankie award has been handed out since 1961.
