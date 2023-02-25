Laurel: The Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance held its 16th annual “Fat Friday” fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go toward renovation of the bandshell on Franklin Street in Johnstown. During the past 16 years, more than $600,000 has been raised to renovate the Roxbury Bandshell and provide free music shows, Alliance president Mary Borkow said. The bandshell was built in 1939 under the Works Progress Administration, which was part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal plan to lift the country out of the Great Depression by providing people with jobs constructing community infrastructure.
Laurel: Camillya Taylor’s dream came true when the sold-out inaugural Johnstown Fashion Week runway show took place in the Johnstown Welcome Center on Main Street. “One of the things that I was really inspired by is that every time you go to these events, you find more people that you know, so it creates a community,” Taylor, owner of Camille’s House of Styles Salon and Boutique, said. More than 130 individuals participated – many local, and others from across Pennsylvania and out of state.
Barb: Richard Dale Crum, 52, killed six people, including his ex-wife and stepfather, last Friday at multiple locations in a tiny rural community in northern Mississippi, the sheriff said, leaving investigators searching for clues to what motivated the rampage. He was armed with a shotgun and two handguns. A family friend said he had a history of mental illness. Crum opened fire at about 11 a.m. and killed a man in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck parked outside a convenience store in Arkabutla, near the Tennessee state line, Tate Country sheriff Brad Lance said.
Laurel: Pat Fish, of Sweethearts and Heroes, spoke on positivity and anti-bullying at the Shanksville-Stonycreek School District. Sweethearts and Heroes is a “student empowerment and empathy activation team that aims to prevent bullying and suicide with a focus on social and emotional learning.” This week, Fish will share his expertise in Circle. “Circle is an opportunity for amazing stories to be shared and heard,” Fish said.
Laurel: The federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant money will be used for the city of Johnstown’s proposed project to modernize and beautify four important central business district transportation assets. Personnel from Michael Baker International, the company selected to conduct the necessary historic and environmental studies, visited the sites that will be involved in the work – the Johnstown Train Station, Johnstown Inclined Plane, Cambria County Transit Authority’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center and Johnstown’s Main Street corridor. The company will make sure the work will be in compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act and National Environmental Policy Act. After the clearances are approved, the $24.4 million in U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant money can be spent.
Barb: Miles Pfeffer, 18, will face charges of murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking and weapons crimes in the death of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, who prosecutors said was shot in the head while responding to an incident near the Temple University campus in Philadelphia. “Pfeffer is also alleged to have attempted to rob Fitzgerald of his gun and to have gone through his pockets, while the officer was laying on the ground and fatally wounded,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.
