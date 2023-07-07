Laurel: About 28 people met in Westmont on Tuesday to hold a flag parade through the neighborhood. Marchers gathered at the Mound to hear retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Craig Minnick speak about freedom, patriotism and the state of the country. “We just want to show our pride for the flag,” Davidsville resident Todd Cover said. Organizer Russel Lauf said he started the parade last year as a way to celebrate the country’s independence.
Laurel: Leaders at UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes on June 29 celebrated a years-in-the-making response to the growing number of people seeking inpatient treatment for drug addiction – a $16.2 million expansion at Twin Lakes that added space for 24 additional patients inside an all-new 19,300-square-foot building. The project extended Twin Lakes’ capacity by 60%, putting the center on track to have 64 total beds. The facility is expected to increase employment by 15 people, including five nurses.
Laurel: Bedford County officials on Monday announced a $1.1 million move to beef up security at the courthouse by adding scanning devices at the building’s main entry point. Bedford joins Cambria and Somerset counties, which implemented the measures more than a decade ago. Bedford County President Judge Travis Livengood said that sheriff’s deputies will be stationed at the entrance to screen visitors and scan their belongings whenever the courthouse is open. The security entrance will serve as the sole public entrance to the courthouse and is located at the rear of the building on the second floor, directly across from the upper level of the parking garage.
Barb: Kimbrady Carriker, 40, is accused of killing a man in a house and then gunning down four others on the streets of a southwest Philadelphia neighborhood before surrendering to police officers. The victims were Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; and Daujan Brown, 15, all pronounced dead shortly after the Monday night gunfire; and Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, who was found in a home early Tuesday, also with multiple bullet wounds.
Laurel: Mustafa and Jauwrah Pugh moved to Johnstown from New York City to be close to Jauwrah Pugh’s father, Jerome Adams, whose health was failing. Adams was known to frequent the former Village Street Café at 603 Grove Ave. in Moxham. After he died, the Pughs decided to remain in Johnstown and open a restaurant. The former location of Adams’ favorite spot became available and in February, the couple opened Jada’s Jazz Café.
Laurel: Five Community Fun and Information Fairs are scheduled to take place in Johnstown during the upcoming weeks. The fairs will include children’s activities, music, free food and information from local service agencies. Events will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Oakhurst Homes, on July 15 at Coopersdale Homes, on July 29 in Hornerstown and on Aug. 5 in Moxham. A back-to-school celebration is scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Roxbury Park. Multiple organizations – including Hope 4 Johnstown/Cure the Violence, the 1889 Foundation, Vision Together 2025, the city of Johnstown, the Johnstown Police Department and the Johnstown Housing Authority – are putting on the events.
Laurel: Area residents on July 1 painted sections of a planned mural that will decorate the Cambria County Library building on Main Street in downtown Johnstown with 20-foot-tall images of books. “I’m not an artist, but this makes it easy. It’s paint-by-letters,” Lundy Feathers said while painting at Bottle Works, “but I take pride in this – it’s awesome to be part of this project.” To Michael Allison, a public art consultant for the ongoing community painting project, that’s a big part of “public art.” The size of the mural – and the creation process – allows people of all skill levels to pick up brushes and contribute. “When you contribute to a piece of public art, it gives you a sense of community – a sense that you are part of something positive,” Allison said.
