Laurel: Griffin LaRue signed a National Letter of Intent at Richland High School to continue his football career at Robert Morris University in Moon Township. He also had Division I offers from Penn State University, Lehigh University, Bucknell University and the College of the Holy Cross. “I went from having one legitimate offer, and then this week I had Slippery Rock and IUP coming in, and I think Robert Morris saw that I was getting attention from other schools; that definitely made them shoot their shot,” he said. “I’m glad they took a shot on me and gave me the opportunity that I’ve got in front of me.” Staying near family and friends also was key during the decision-making process, he said.
Laurel: Johnstown Area Regional Industries received a $150,000 state grant to fund incumbent worker training, a health and safety conference, a youth conference, annual job fair, co-op stipends for high school students and industry tours for students and educators. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration announced the grant on Dec. 17 as part of nearly $4.8 million in PAsmart Industry Partnership Grants distributed among 26 recipients with innovative plans to meet local and regional workforce needs.
Barb: Mark Stephen Yatsky, 57, of South Fork, was sentenced in Cambria County court for detonating an improvised explosive device in September, according to authorities. He received 12 to 24 months in prison and 12 months’ probation. Yatsky was interviewed by state police and reportedly told them he had purchased 10 quarter-sticks of dynamite and one larger stick of dynamite. According to a criminal complaint, he admitted to detonating explosives near a bridge along Maple Street and near the railroad tracks.
Laurel: On Dec. 18, 76 fire trucks paraded past Chris Cox at the Gallitzin fire station with nearly 200 colleagues from Cambria, Blair, Indiana and Clearfield counties sending him a sincere salute. Cox, a Gallitzin firefighter, has dedicated his life to his community. When members of Cox’s fire department family realized he was likely to lose his battle with cancer, they decided to make sure he knows the difference he’s made, said Jim Nagle, longtime Gallitzin fire chief.
Laurel: Oral history places the two-story home at 662 Main St., Johnstown, as the site where American Red Cross founder Clara Barton began a relief effort after the 1889 Johnstown flood. The house’s location on a slight grade helped preserve it from flood damage, and its location near a railroad made it a prime location for Barton to receive supplies to aid flood victims, said Deb Winterscheidt, Johnstown Area Heritage Association director of development. Today, the 137-year-old house is positioned to be an integral part of Johns-town’s Main Street revitalization program.
Barb: With most of Johnstown’s James Wolfe sculptures now on display throughout the city, Mike Cook planned to showcase the largest one, “Steel Float.” But someone stole the three high-powered lights installed to illuminate it. “As I was heading over to turn on the switch to charge them, I could tell right away they were gone,” said Cook, a co-founder of the Vision Together 2025 capture team that worked to restore the steel sculptures. Cook wasn’t sure when the lights were swiped, but whoever did it cut through the steel bands that had fastened them down.
